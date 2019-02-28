In last two articles about Amazon I showed how to use Amazon Comprehend to make computer understand your text. Amazon can do even more: it can translate texts between languages. Amazon Translate API is very similar to Amazon Comprehend API, so let’s start!

Prerequisites

Configured Java/Kotlin environment

Basic Kotlin knowledge

AWS account and access keys

compile("com.amazonaws:aws-java-sdk-translate:1.11.507") in build.gradle.kts

Translating

Let’s start with standard snippets that initialize Amazon APIs:

val region = "eu-central-1" val credentials = DefaultAWSCredentialsProviderChain . getInstance () val translate = AmazonTranslateClientBuilder . standard () . withCredentials ( credentials ) . withRegion ( region ) . build ()

Now we can translate text from English to let’s say Polish:

val original = "SnipHub is an awesome website I read often!" val translatedPl = translate . translateText ( TranslateTextRequest () . withText ( original ) . withSourceLanguageCode ( "en" ) . withTargetLanguageCode ( "pl" )). translatedText

It gives SniPhuB to świetna strona często czytam! - there are 2 mistakes in this translation, but it’s not bad.

Often a good test for a translator is to translate back:

val translatedEn = translate . translateText ( TranslateTextRequest () . withText ( translatedPl ) . withSourceLanguageCode ( "pl" ) . withTargetLanguageCode ( "en" )). translatedText

We get SniPhuB is a great site I read often! , it has an error and differs from the original but still it’s not bad.

Further reading