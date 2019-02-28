In last two articles about Amazon I showed how to use Amazon Comprehend to make computer understand your text. Amazon can do even more: it can translate texts between languages. Amazon Translate API is very similar to Amazon Comprehend API, so let’s start!
Prerequisites
- Configured Java/Kotlin environment
- Basic Kotlin knowledge
- AWS account and access keys
compile("com.amazonaws:aws-java-sdk-translate:1.11.507")in
build.gradle.kts
Translating
Let’s start with standard snippets that initialize Amazon APIs:
val region = "eu-central-1"
val credentials = DefaultAWSCredentialsProviderChain.getInstance()
val translate = AmazonTranslateClientBuilder.standard()
.withCredentials(credentials)
.withRegion(region)
.build()
Now we can translate text from English to let’s say Polish:
val original = "SnipHub is an awesome website I read often!"
val translatedPl = translate.translateText(TranslateTextRequest()
.withText(original)
.withSourceLanguageCode("en")
.withTargetLanguageCode("pl")).translatedText
It gives
SniPhuB to świetna strona często czytam! - there are 2 mistakes in this translation, but it’s not bad.
Often a good test for a translator is to translate back:
val translatedEn = translate.translateText(TranslateTextRequest()
.withText(translatedPl)
.withSourceLanguageCode("pl")
.withTargetLanguageCode("en")).translatedText
We get
SniPhuB is a great site I read often!, it has an error and differs from the original but still it’s not bad.